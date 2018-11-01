Shutdown in Tral continues against killing of youth

Srinagar, November 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown continues on the second successive day, today, in Tral town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district against the killings of two youth by Indian troops.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Chankitar area of Tral on Tuesday.

All shops, business establishments, government and private offices are closed while transport is off the road in Tral town and its adjoining areas in protest against the killing of the youth.

