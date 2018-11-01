Thousands attend funeral prayers of martyred youth in Budgam

Srinagar, November 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of a martyred youth in Kulgam, district, today.

The troops killed two youth, Mukhtar Ahmed Khan of Brass Budgam and Muhammad Amin Mir of Drangbal Pampore during a cordon and search operation in Zagoo area of Budgam.

Witnesses said that people amid massive pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans marched through Brass village of Khansahib in Budgam district to participate in the funeral prayers of Mukhtar Ahmed.

