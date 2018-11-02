Curfew in Kishtwar over killings of BJP leader, brother

Srinagar, November 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities continue to impose curfew in Kishtwar district of Jammu region following the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Anil Parihar, and his brother.

Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar were killed by unidentified gunmen in Tappal Gali area of Kishtwar town, yesterday.

Tension gripped the town as angry protesters clashed with the police demanding arrest of the attackers, prompting the occupation authorities to impose curfew. The authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in the district.

Two security guards who worked for Anil Parihar have been detained for questioning, police said.

Meanwhile, the authorities imposed curfew in Bhadarwah and Doda towns of Jammu region also in view of tension following the killing of senior BJP leader and his brother in Kishtwar town.

Indian Army staged flag marches in Kishtwar and Bhadarwah towns, today.

