Despite restrictions thousands attend funeral of martyr

No power on earth can change Kashmiris’ course for freedom

Srinagar, November 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, defying curfew-like restrictions, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of a martyred youth, Naseer Ahmed Teli, in Chinkipora area of Sopore, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Naseer Ahmed Teli was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Sagipora in Handwara area of Kupwara district, last night. The occupation authorities imposed curfew-like restrictions in Sopore and its adjoining areas and ordered closure of educational institutions to prevent demonstrations against the killing. Defying restrictions and braving incessant rain, thousands of people assembled in Chinkipora and attended the funeral prayers of the youth. The participants of the funeral raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Earlier, Indian troops fired teargas shells and pellets on the mourners when they were taking Naseer’s body to perform his last rites.

Complete shutdown was observed in Sopore, Pampore, Budgam and Tral areas to protest against the killing of the youth. All shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed while transport was off the road. People also observed shutdown in Magam and Budgam to register protest against summoning of senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, by India’s National Investigation Agency. The Joint Resistance Leadership in a statement in Srinagar strongly denounced the move.

The APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, in an interview in Srinagar said that the struggle for Kashmir’s freedom would continue till complete success and no power on earth could change the course of Kashmiris who had sacrificed a lot for the cause. He said that the Kashmir dispute could be resolved through talks but India had never showed sincerity and seriousness in the dialogue.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar said that the Kashmiris were going through the worst phase of oppression and all their religious, social and political rights had been usurped. Hurriyat leader, Bilal Siddiqui, also addressed a gathering in Tral.

A 55-year-old woman, Fazi Begum, died of cardiac arrest due to fear after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Tenghar area of Pulwama district. The family members of the deceased said that the troops disallowed them to take her to hospital, resulting in her killing. The troops also launched a similar operation in Kaloosa area of Bandipora district.

The authorities imposed curfew in Kishtwar, Bhaderwah and Doda towns of Jammu region following the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Anil Parihar, and his brother by unidentified gunmen, last night. Indian Army staged flag marches in Kishtwar and Bhadarwah towns, today.

Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, when he was on his way to Tral to address a public gathering.

