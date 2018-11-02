Glowing tributes paid to Kashmiri martyrs

Srinagar, November 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqi paying rich tributes to the martyred youth has said that India cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation movement through its military might.

Bilal Siddiqi, addressing people in Hindoora Tral at the residence of Shaheed Showkat Ahmed Khan said that Kashmiri youth were sacrificing their precious lives for a great cause and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

He hailed the courage and patience of the parents and siblings of the martyred youth. He said shouldering coffins of two sons in just six months is something extraordinary and saluted to the patience and courage of the parents of Shaheed Ishfaq Ahmed Khan and Showkat Ahmed Khan.

Terming the use of chemical weapons against Kashmiri youth as the worst example of war crimes, Bilal Siddiqi said the inhuman and brutal methods also reflect mental and moral bankruptcy and defeat of New Delhi and its troops. He said if New Delhi and its policy-makers think that by using such tactics they can crush Kashmiris’ resolve against its illegal occupation they are living in a fool’s paradise.

Hurriyat leader, Imtiyaz Reshi addressing people in Srinagar, today, expressed serious concern over the falling health of political prisoners languishing in jails of India and the territory. He said no power on earth can stop the Kashmiris from securing their birthright to self-determination for which lakhs of people have sacrificed their lives. He said oppression cannot frighten the people of Kashmir and the liberation movement will be taken to its logical end.

He also expressed concern over the declining health condition of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conferences, Shabbir Ahmed Dar. He demanded his release along with all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails.

He also paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth and said that their sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste.

