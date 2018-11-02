Glowing tributes paid to martyred youth in IOK

Indian intransigence pushed IOK youth to wall: JRL

Srinagar, November 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik while calling the killing of youth and ongoing bloodshed deeply painful, said that Indian intransigence has pushed the youth to the wall.

The resistance leaders in a statement issued in Srinagar said the youth spill their blood to resist India’s illegal and forcible control while seeking their legitimate right to self-determination.

They paid tributes to two youth, Mukhtar Ahmed Khan and Muhammad Amin Mir, martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Zugoo, Arizal area of Budgam district, yesterday. They said it is because of the lingering Kashmir dispute besides New-Delhi’s obduracy that Kashmir is witnessing bloodbath almost every day as the youth are selectively being martyred under a planned policy. “Despite the large-scale killing of youth, voices to demand the exercise of birthright to self-determination are getting shriller with every passing day in Kashmir,” they added.

The JRL also expressed concern over the prolonged and illegal detention of resistance leaders, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Shahid Yousuf, businessman Zahoor Watali lodged in New Delhi jails. The JRL said these leaders have even been deprived of the fundamental right of free trial as the hearing of the cases is being deliberately delayed with the sole intention to prolong their illegal detention which is a pure political vendetta.

The JRL urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of the plight of Kashmiri prisoners lodged in various jails.

Hurriyat leaders including Yasmeen Raja and Muhammad Rafiq Ganai visited Pampore and Budgam areas and participated in the funeral of the martyred youth, Muhammad Amin Dar and Mukhtar Ahmed Khan.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt in a statement in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the martyred youth and said the unprecedented sacrifices of Kashmiri youth for the Kashmir cause would not be allowed to go waste.

A spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in a statement in Srinagar also paid glowing tribute to the martyrs and said that their mission would be accomplished despite odds.

