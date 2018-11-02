Indian forces break all time records in IOK: Sehrai

Srinagar, November 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has expressed his pain and agony over the loss of brave Kashmiris every day during the ongoing genocidal operation all out by Indian army.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement in Srinagar said the blood of innocent people has flown in Kashmir continuously and Indian forces have broken all time records and the way international community has maintained its criminal silence has left ugly black scars on the face of human history. He said unfortunately, the international community is turning a blind eye to gross and systematic human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir. It is high time the world community forces India to understand that violence is not and cannot be the answer to popular demands for justice, freedom and the right to self-determination, he added.

Ashraf Sehrai said the people of Kashmir continue to be deprived of their inalienable right to self-determination, which is enshrined in the resolutions of the United Nation Security Council that have remained unimplemented for last over 71 years. He said the only way to settle the Kashmir dispute is to demilitarize the territory and hold a plebiscite under the UN supervision.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman said the unprecedented sacrifices and suffering experienced by the people against this volte-face in terms of death and destruction, life and property, torture and persecution, particularly during the past 30 years, is much too great to go unrewarded. The ground reality is very encouraging as the people are determined to achieve freedom from Indian illegitimate occupation, he said.

Paying tributes to Naseer Ahmed Teli martyred by Indian troops in Sopore, he said the denial of birthright and extreme suppression forced the Kashmiri youth to sacrifice academic and professional careers to fight for their fundamental and birthright.

Like this: Like Loading...