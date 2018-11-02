Indian troops martyr youth in Handwara

Thousands attend his funeral prayers

Srinagar, November 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation at Sagipora in Handwara area of the district, late last night. The victim was identified as Naseer Teli, a resident of Armapora, Sopore area of Baramulla district.

The occupation authorities have imposed restrictions in Sopore and adjoining areas and ordered closure of educational institutions to prevent demonstrations against the killing. The authorities have also suspended the internet service.

Meanwhile, despite restrictions, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of the martyred youth in Chinkipora area of Sopore. The participants of the funeral raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Like this: Like Loading...