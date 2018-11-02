IOK HCBA welcomes UK APPGK’s report on Kashmir

Srinagar, November 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has welcomed a report presented before the British Parliament, by Labour MP and the Chairman All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG), Chris Leslie, that condemned the Indian government for use of excessive force against the Kashmiris.

The HCBA in a statement issued in Srinagar said the report is another big shock to India after the report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on unprecedented rights abuses in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the HCBA in its Executive Committee meeting in Srinagar ridiculed the assertion of Paulomi Tripathi, the First Secretary in India’s Mission to the UN, he made in response to the remarks of Pakistan’s envoy, Maleeha Lodhi that India has suppressed the struggle of the Kashmiri people for right to self-determination. Paulomi Tripathi had said that it had become a habit of Islamabad to misuse any forum for narrow political gains.

The participants of the meeting said Kashmir has been on the UN agenda since 1947 and the UN Security Council has passed many resolutions for settlement of the Kashmir dispute, which, so far, are awaiting implementation.

The members said a host of international laws including International Covenant on Political Rights support the principle of self-determination and can be employed in every conceivable situation.

Like this: Like Loading...