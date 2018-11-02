JKMC condemns continued illegal detention of Shabbir Dar

Srinagar, November 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conferences (JKMC) has strongly condemned the continued illegal detention of its chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, under draconian law Public Safety Act (PSA).

A JKMC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said Shabbir Dar, who is lodged in a Jammu jail, is suffering from multiple diseases and last year he suffered from major heart attack and his health had further deteriorated in jail.

He said the sudden arrest and slapping of PSA on Shabbir Dar is undemocratic and unjust, adding that using military might to muzzle the genuine voices would not sustain for long. He said detaining ailing leaders for no reason reflects frustration of the authorities as they have failed to break the resolve of resistance leadership and people of Kashmir towards the liberation movement.

