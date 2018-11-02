Kashmiris going through worst phase of oppression: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, November 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that Kashmiris are going through the worst phase of oppression.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a Friday congregation at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after three weeks, said people of Kashmir should exhibit unity among all sections of the society the way they got united against the assault on Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution.

He said all religious, social and political rights are being usurped in Kashmir which is deplorable.

