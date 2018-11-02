Pulwama woman dies of heart attack during cordon operation

Family says troops didn’t allow them to ferry her to hospital

Srinagar, November 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an old woman died of cardiac arrest due to fear after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama district.

The family members of a 55-year-old woman, Fazi Begum, who died due to cardiac arrest in Tenghar area of the district on Wednesday night, said that the troops during cordon and search operation asked them to put off the lights of the house while few street lights too were smashed. “We heard bang on our window. It terrified us,” a relative of the victim said. The house owner said his wife (Fazi) started complaining of pain in the heart and then felt unconscious.

The family members said that the troops disallowed them from ferrying her to hospital after she suffered the heart attack.

“We put her in a vehicle and tried to rush to the hospital. As we had moved few yards, Indian forces stopped us and barred us from ferrying her to hospital,” a relative said. He said they pleaded with the Indian forces’ personnel that the condition of the patient is very critical and she needs immediate medical attention.

“We begged them to let us go but they refused saying that they couldn’t do so without getting orders from their officer. After our pleas and requests for about half an hour we went to hospital, while she died before reaching the district hospital Pulwama,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...