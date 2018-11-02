Shutdown in Pampore, Budgam, Tral against killing of youth

Srinagar, November 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in different areas of Budgam and Pulwama districts, today against the killing of two youth by Indian troops yesterday.

The troops killed the youth, Mukhtar Ahmed Butt and Muhammad Amin Dar, during a cordon and search operation in Zagoo area of Budgam, yesterday.

All shops, business establishments and educational institutions are closed while transport is off the road in Pampore town of Pulwama district and in Khansahab, Khag, Aripanthan, Beerwah, Poshker and Arizal areas of Budgam district.

The occupation authorities have deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in Pampore to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killings.

Complete shutdown is also being observed in Tral town of Pulwama district against the killing of the youth. All shops, business establishments, government and private offices remain closed while public transport is off the road.

