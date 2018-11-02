Strike in Budgam, Magam against NIA summon to Al-Moosvi

Srinagar, November 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete strike is being observed in Budgam and Magam towns of Budgam district to protest against the summoning of senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA in the summon dispatched to Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi had asked him to appear before it at Police Officers Mess, Humhama in Srinagar in connection with a false case registered against him on May 30, last year.

Complete strike is being observed in Budgam and Magam towns in response to the call given by Anjuman Sharie Shian. All shops, offices, business establishments and petrol pumps in the twin towns are closed to protest the NIA summon to the senior APHC leader.

The NIA had conducted a day-long raid at the residence of Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in Budgam district in September, last year, after which protests had erupted in Budgam. The protesters had forced the NIA sleuths to flee the area.

The NIA also summoned the APHC General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, to appear before it at its headquarters in New Delhi in connection with a false case registered against him.

The NIA has already arrested many people including pro-freedom leaders from occupied Kashmir in false cases. They have been lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail.

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar strongly denounced the NIA notices to Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, and fresh raids on the Kashmiri businessmen. It said that these tactics were a part of a continuous plan to defame the Kashmir freedom movement and put pressure on the resistance leadership.

