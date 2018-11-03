Al-Moosvi appears before NIA

Srinagar, November 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, appeared before India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Srinagar in connection with a false case registered against him.

The NIA had summoned the APHC leader to appear before it at Humhama police station in Srinagar.

The NIA had conducted a raid at the residence of the Hurriyat leader in Budgam district in September last year in connection with the case that was registered on May 30 last year.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi said in an interview that the summons was nothing else than an attempt to suppress the freedom movement and the voice of Kashmiri people. I was asked many questions about my personal life and particularly my affiliation with the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, he said.

“During the September 2017 raid (by NIA), I had given answers to all their questions. Today the same questions were repeated. After a couple of questions I was allowed to go,” he said.

Meanwhile, people staged forceful demonstrations in Budgam town against the NIA summons to Agha Syed Hassan. Raising slogans against the NIA, the protesters assembled at the main chowk and demanded that the Hurriyat leader should not be harassed time and again.

When the APHC leader returned from Humhama, the people welcomed him with pro-freedom and pro-Islam slogans.

