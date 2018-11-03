APHC condemns stepped up Indian state terrorism in IOK

Srinagar, November 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the stepped up Indian state terrorism in the territory.

The APHC leaders and activists held a peaceful protest demonstration in Hyderpora area of Srinagar against killings, arrests, pro-longed detention of political prisoners, and other brutalities of Indian troops in the occupied territory.

A large number of people and Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Muhammad Rafiq Uwasi, Muhammad Yasin Aatai, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Imtiyaz Ahmed Shah, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Rameez Raja, Ashiq Hussain, Muhammad Maqbool Maghami, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Abdul Rasheed Dar, Parvez Ahmed Butt, Muhammad Rafiq Khanyari, Riyaz Ahmed, Shakeel Ahmed Butt, Haji Qadous, Abdul Hameed Alaie and Sajjad Ahmed participated in the protest and highlighted the Indian forces’ brutalities in the territory.

Addressing the protesters, the APHC leaders expressed serious concern over the iron-fist policy being followed by New Delhi and demanded immediate halt to innocent killings and arbitrary measures perpetrated by the Indian forces’ personnel. They condemned the pro-longed detention of political prisoners and called it as an extreme coercion, which depicts a martial law like situation in the territory.

Hurriyat leaders denounced the continued house detention of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, for last nine years. They added that stopping Hurriyat leaders from performing their religious and social activities was a gross violation of human rights and interference in the personal and religious rights.

They appealed to the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and come for the rescue of the oppressed Kashmiris. They also demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders languishing in different jails.

