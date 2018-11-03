Srinagar, November 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, curfew continues in Kishtwar district for the third consecutive day, today, after the killing of senior BJP leader and his brother on Thursday night.

Reports said that Indian Army carried out a flag march in the curfew bound areas of Kishtwar while contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF men were deployed in Bhaderwah and parts of Doda districts. The occupation authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in Kishtwar.

The BJP leader, Anil Parihar, and his brother, Ajit Parihar, were shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Tappal Gali area of Kishtwar town when they were returning home on Thursday evening.

Like this: Like Loading...