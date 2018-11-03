Glowing tributes paid to martyr Amin Mir in IOK

Srinagar, November 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL) visited Pampore area of Pulwama and paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth, Muhammad Amin Mir, and expressed solidarity with his family.

Indian troops martyred Muhammad Amin Mir during a cordon and search operation in Zagoo area of Budgam district on Thursday.

The delegation comprising Chief Organiser, Imtiyaz Ahmed Shah, Arshad Aziz and Mushtaq Ahmed on the occasion said that the unprecedented sacrifices of the Kashmiris especially youth for the Kashmir cause would not be allowed go waste. The delegation members said that India should realize ground realities in Kashmir and should come to the negotiation table for resolving the lingering dispute.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Sajad Ayubi, in a statement in Srinagar said that it was sheer political vendetta that the Kashmiri political detainees were being subjected to ill-treatment. He said political prisoners are kept with ordinary criminals, which is against the law. He said that the political detainees were lodged in jails away from their homes. He appealed to the international human rights organizations to send their teams to visit the jails and observe the plight of the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

He demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Shafi Muhammad Shariati, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Dr Ghulam Qadir Butt, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Asadullah Parray, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Feroz Ahmed Khan, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Fahmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Aslam Wani, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Shahid Yusuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmed and Merajuddin Nanda.

