‘India cannot suppress Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment’

Bradford, November 03 (KMS): Pakistan Consul General in Bradford Ahmed Amjad Ali has said that India has been committing massive human rights violations in occupied Kashmir but would not succeed to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.

Ahmed Amjad Ali was addressing a function in connection with Kashmir Black Day jointly organized by Pakistani Consulate and the Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI).

He said that the people of Kashmir were rendering unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and would continue their struggle till compete success. He said that the Kashmiris’ sacrifices had centre-staged the lingering Kashmir dispute at the international level. He assured the Kashmir diaspora that the government and people of Pakistan were with Kashmiris and would continue to convey their voice to the world community.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International, Raja Najabat Hussain, addressing the function said that the members and councillors of Bradford had always supported the Kashmir cause and highlighted the miseries of the people of occupied Kashmir.

He hailed the recent report of All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPG) on Kashmir in the UK which expressed concern over the present human rights situation in the territory. He said that the members and coucillors of Bradford had played an important role in the submission of the report to the UK Parliament.

Raja Najabat Hussain said that Kashmiri diaspora and the Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International would continue their struggle to raise their voice against the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

