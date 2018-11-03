Indian troops martyr two more youth in IOK

Srinagar, November 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more youth in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday evening.

The youth were martyred during a siege and search operation at Khudpora area of the district. The martyred youth were identified as Irfan Ahmad, a resident of Bundzoo Pulwama and Showkat Ahmad of Herman Shopian.

Indian army has claimed that the martyred youth were militants and were killed during an encounter with army personnal.

Earlier, the Indian troops shot dead a mentally challenged youth identified as Rayees Ahmed Wani in Puhnoo area of Shopian district.

