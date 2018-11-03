Shutdown in Pampore, Arizal, Sopore against killing of youth

Srinagar, November 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown continued for the third consecutive day, today, in Pampore town of Pulwama and Arizal area of Budgam district to mourn the killing of youth by Indian troops.

The troops killed the youth, Muhammad Amin Mir and Mukhtar Ahmed Khan, during a cordon and search operation in Zagoo area of Budgam on Thursday.

All shops, business establishments, schools and colleges are closed in Pampore town, today, to mourn the killing of Muhammad Amin Mir. Despite heavy rains, scores of people visited Mir’s house in Drangbal locality to express solidarity with the bereaved family.

Complete strike also continues in Arizal area of Budgam on the third successive day, today, against the killing of Mukhtar Ahmed Khan.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown is also being observed in Sopore town of Baramulla on the second consecutive day, today, against the killing of another youth, Naseer Ahmed Teli. All shops, business establishments remain closed in Sopore while authorities have ordered closure of educational institutions in the town. Naseer Ahmed Teli was killed by the troops in Handwara, yesterday.

Like this: Like Loading...