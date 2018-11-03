Troops martyr mentally unsound youth in Shopian

Srinagar, November 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

The troops shot dead the mentally-challenged youth identified as Rayees Ahmed Wani, a resident of Begam Kulgam, in Puhnoo area of the district. The troops opened fire on the youth when he tried to walk into an army camp in the area, killing him on the spot.

Meanwhile, a non-local man was found dead in Nasrullahpora area of Budgam district, today. SHO of Budgam, Rafi Shah, told media that the body of the non-local man was found on a shop front in Nasrullapora this morning. He said the man has apparently died of cold.

Like this: Like Loading...