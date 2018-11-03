World’s silence over Indian brutalities in IOK deplored

Troops martyr mentally-challenged youth in Shopian

Srinagar, November 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has deplored the criminal silence adopted by the international community over the stepped up Indian state terrorism in the territory.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar expressing pain over day-to-day killings of youth said that the blood of innocent people was flowing continuously and Indian troops had broken all records of brutality in occupied Kashmir. He said it is high time for the world community to force New Delhi to understand that violence is not and cannot be the answer to popular demands for justice and the right to self-determination. He maintained that plebiscite under the United Nations supervision to determine the future status of Kashmir is the only way to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, addressing a gathering at Makhdoom Sahib Shrine in Srinagar urged the Kashmiri people to boycott the upcoming panchayat elections in the territory. He said that India had always used the participation of people in the elections to hoodwink the international community about the Kashmir dispute and the prevailing situation of occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism shot dead a mentally challenged youth identified as Rayees Ahmed Wani in Puhnoo area of Shopian district. The troops opened fire on Rayees, a resident of Begam Kulgam, when he tried to walk into an army camp in the area, killing him on the spot. The family members and relatives of the martyred youth held a sit-in protest along with his dead body at Batapora Chowk, demanding arrest of the troops involved in the killing. Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir in a statement strongly denounced the killing of Rayees Ahmed Wani.

Complete shutdown continued for the third consecutive day, today, in Pampore town of Pulwama and Arizal area of Budgam district to mourn the killing of youth, Muhammad Amin Mir and Mukhtar Ahmed Khan, by Indian troops. A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League visited Pampore and paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth, Muhammad Amin Mir. Sopore town of Baramulla district remained shut on the second successive day, today, against the killing of another youth, Naseer Ahmed Teli.

The occupation authorities continued to impose curfew in Kishtwar district on the third day, today, after the killing of a senior BJP leader and his brother on Thursday night.

In Bradford, UK, speakers at a function said that the worst kind of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir for the past over seven decades had failed to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people. The speakers included Pakistan Consul General in Bradford, Ahmed Amjad Ali, and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International, Raja Najabat Hussain.

