Yasin Malik denounces Indian oppression in IOK

Srinagar, November 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has denounced the unabated killings, arrests, vandalizing residential houses and beating and humiliating men, women and children by Indian troops in the territory.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said Indian forces, under operation ‘All Out’ have expedited genocide of the Kashmiris and are killing the Kashmiri youth on daily basis. He said Indian forces have been given a free hand to kill, maim and blind the people in the occupied territory.

The JKLF Chairman said that burning down bodies of deceased, dragging their corpses, shelling on their funerals and vandalizing their residential houses by Indian forces in the territory had become order of the day. He said besides ongoing killing spree, slapping draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on innocent youth and lodging them at jails away from their homes and families is also a common practice of the occupation authorities. He said infamous Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also being used to intimidate, punish and harass the Hurriyat leaders and activists.

He said that yesterday a woman, Fazi Begum of Tenghar area of Pulwama suffered heart attack due to forces’ atrocities and the family requested Indian army to let them to shift her to hospital but they disallowed which resulted in her death.

Meanwhile, JKLF leaders and activists staged a peaceful demonstration at Lal Chowk in Srinagar against killings, arrests and vandalizing houses by Indian forces throughout the Kashmir valley. The JKLF leaders including Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Sideeq Shah, Bashir Ahmed Kashmiri, Professor Javaid, Ashraf bin Salam and Ghulam Muhammad Dar participated in the protest demonstration and condemned the ongoing Indian oppression in the occupied territory.

