Yasin Malik urges IOK people to boycott panchayat elections

Srinagar, November 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has urged the Kashmiri people to boycott the upcoming panchayat elections in the territory.

Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing a gathering at Makhdoom Sahib Shrine in Srinagar, today, said that India had always used the participation of people in the elections to hoodwink the international community about the Kashmir dispute and the prevailing situation of occupied Kashmir.

He said elections under Indian occupation have always proved detrimental to the interest of Kashmiris and hence require a total boycott. He said India to hoodwink the international opinion has always orchestrated a managed drama in the name of elections and termed the participation of people in these elections as a vote in favor of its illegal occupation.

He said that the people selected in these elections and assemblies formulated by this theater act as rubber stamp to impose black laws in Kashmir which are detrimental to political, social, and economic interests of Kashmiris.

The JKLF chairman said that boycott by more than 95 percent Kashmiris during previously held municipal election drama has defeated tall Indian claims on Kashmir. Now a new narrative is being put forth by some people that our boycott has brought BJP in Kashmir which is not good, he added.

He said similar kind of deceitful politics was played during 2014 assembly elections and on the same pretext of keeping RSS and BJP out participation of people was manipulated by pro-India political parties. “We want to tell this fringe spreading these silly arguments that it hardly matters to Kashmiris who is in power as a collaborator and tool of oppression,” he maintained.

Yasin Malik said frustrated by recent boycott, Indian rulers and their local stooges have expedited the spree of killings and other oppressive measures in the valley. He said on daily basis youth are being massacred ruthlessly.

He said pro-India politicians and political parties are responsible for miseries of Kashmiris. He said in opposition, they chant freedom and human rights but as soon they get power, they become active agents of illegal occupation and oppression.

He said that the people of Jammu Kashmir are fighting a war for their dignity, identity and freedom. “Our struggle for freedom is based on truth and justice and we have been shown and taught this way of unflinching struggle by spiritual leaders like Makhdoom Sahib.”

