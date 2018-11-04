Gilani, Sehrai, others condemn Rayees Wani’s killing

Srinagar, November 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned the killing of a mentally challenged person by Indian troops in Shopian.

The troops shot dead mentally-challenged Rayees Ahmed Wani, a resident of Begam Kulgam, in Puhnoo area of the district when he passed through an army camp in the area.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, condemning the killing said, “It is a cold-blooded murder. Forces, laced with unbridled powers and impunity under the cover of laws, are trigger-happy and kill Kashmiris whenever and wherever they wish to, as has been witnessed in the past seven decades.” He stressed stringent action against the killers and demanded probe into the killing by the world agencies.

The APHC chairman extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family members of the deceased and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement said the Indian forces are taking advantage of the draconian laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) to target unarmed civilians. He said authorities promise probes but nobody has ever been held responsible. He said in fact these murderers are rewarded and promoted.

The spokesman of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum in a statement in Srinagar, condemning the killing said, “Brutal custodial killing of a mentally unsounded person is gruesome. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members and termed the incident tragic and open aggression by Indian forces in Kashmir.

He said it is not the first case as earlier dozens of such incidents have taken place wherein mentally deranged persons were killed by the forces in Kashmir.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt and Peoples Political Front Chairman, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil in their statements also condemned the killing.

Like this: Like Loading...