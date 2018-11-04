India using its institutions to harass resistance leaders: DFP

Srinagar, November 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has said that New Delhi is using its institutions to harass and intimidate the resistance leadership.

The JKDFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the summoning of senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safavi by the infamous Indian National Investigation Agency.

He said India jailed senior resistance leader and the chairman of Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmad Shah by using its Enforcement Directorate and it is continuously trying to intimidate others like Agha Moosvi.

He said that using institutions against political opponents was the worst kind of state terrorism. “Our beloved leader Shabbir Shah is continuously facing it and now New Delhi is trying to threaten Agha Syed Hassan,” he added.

The spokesman also condemned the killing of a mentally disabled person at the hands of the Indian army in Shopian.

He expressed shock over the killing of a civilian youth, Shahid Ahmad by Indian forces in Shopian during a cordon and search operation. He said civilian killings at the hands of forces have become a routine and people are feeling unsafe even in their own areas.

He also paid tributes to Shaheed Irfan Ahmad, killed in Khudpora Shopian and said, “Youth are sacrificing their lives for our future so it is our collective responsibility to safeguard their great sacrifices so that the struggle is taken to logical conclusion.”

