Indian forces using chemical weapons in IOK: Media reports

Srinagar, November 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, media reports have said that Indian forces are using chemical weapons in the garb of cordon and search operations carried out in nook and corner of the territory to hide its crimes against humanity from the international community.

A Srinagar-based news gathering agency quoting eyewitnesses in its report said, “Forces are using chemical weapons thereby committing severe war crimes in Jammu and Kashmir. Use of such tactics is immoral and unethical.”

The news agency referring to the recent killing of two youth in Badgam reported: “The way in which Mukhtar Ahmed from Badgam and Muhammad Amin from Pampore were killed substantiates the claim that chemical weapons were used by the forces.”

“The use of chemical weapons is a challenge for the United Nations and international human rights organizations,” the report said. It cited the eyewitnesses and said, “If forces and their ruthless mechanism are not put to an end, it would prove that international community has no value for human lives.”

