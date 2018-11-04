IOK HC quashes PSA against eight detainees

Srinagar, November 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, High Court has quashed detention orders under draconian law, Public Safety Act against eight Kashmiri detainees and directed the authorities to set them free from illegal custody,with immediate effect.

These detainees included Shahnawaz Ahmad Magray of Pulwama, Sami-ullah Sheikh of Baramulla, Hilal Ahmad Ganie of Larkipora Awantipora, Javid Rasool Dar of Baramulla, Nameez Ahmad Yatoo of Baramulla, Suhail Ahmad Waza of Baramulla, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt of Pulwama and Reyaz Ahmad Malik of Islamabad district.

In some cases, the court ordered that further custody of the detainee shall be governed by the orders as shall be passed by the court of competent jurisdiction relatable to the cases registered against him.

