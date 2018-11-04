Kashmir EU-Week to commence at European Parliament tomorrow

Brussels, November 04 (KMS): The Kashmir Council EU (KC-EU) will launch the 11th annual week-long event “Kashmir EU-Week” at European Parliament in Brussels, tomorrow.

This was announced by the Chairman of Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed, senior Kashmiri leader Sardar Sadique, Chairman of Kashmir Information Mir Shahjahan and former EU Ambassador Anthony Crasner while addressing a press conference in Brussels.

Kashmir Council EU will organise Kashmir EU Week in collaboration with Kashmir Free Organisation Germany, Theatre X Germany, Kashmir Info Belgium, Kashmir Global Council, World Kashmir Diaspora Alliance and some other organizations, they said.

The reports containing latest facts and figures on the latest situation in occupied Kashmir would also be presented during the EU-Week.

