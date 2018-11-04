Martyr Shahid was a civilian, family rejects police claim

Srinagar, November 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the family members of Shahid Manzoor Mir who was martyred by Indian troops in Shopian district, last night, rejected the police claim saying that the martyr was a civilian who was working as a contractor dealing with shattering of houses and other buildings.

Indian troops killed Shahid Manzoor Mir along with another youth, Irfan Ahmad Butt, during a cordon and search operation in Khudpora area of Shopian district on Saturday evening.

“The police statement is baseless as Shahid was civilian and police are deliberately trying to implicate him in a non-existent case. Where were the police in last 14-years and why is it that when the civilian was killed that reference has been made to the case which according to police registered 14-years ago,” the family members as well as locals said in a joint statement and rejected the police version.

The martyred civilian is survived by a wife and one-year-old child beside aged parents.

Meanwhile, the troops on Sunday morning launched a cordon and search operation in Lolab area of northern Kashmir’s Kupwara district. A joint team of Indian army, police and Central Reserve Police Force cordoned Karhama village of Lolab valley in Kupwara and launched a massive search operation.

The search operation was going on when this report was being filed.

