Pampore shuts for 4th day today against killings

Srinagar, November 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a complete shutdown was observed in Pampore town, Pulwama, on fourth consecutive day, today, against the killing of a local youth, Mohammad Amin Mir, by Indian troops on Thursday.

All shops and other business establishments remained shut while a thin movement of traffic was visible on the roads. Indian forces’ personnel were deployed in strength to prevent anti-India protests.

Mohammad Amin Mir along with his associate Mukhtar Ahmad Khan was killed by Indian troops Budgam in Budgam on Thursday.

Like this: Like Loading...