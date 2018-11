Sardar Khalid Ibrahim passes away in Islamabad

Islamabad, November 04 (KMS): Renowned politician from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and member of AJK Legislative Assembly, Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan passed away at a hospital in Islamabad, this morning. He had suffered brain hemorrhage, yesterday.

Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan was the son of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s founding President, Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan. He was also the President of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party.

Sardar Khalid Ibrahim was born in Rawalakot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to an elite Sudhan family on November 5, 1948.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leader, Abdul Hameed Lone in a statement expressed profound grief over the demise of Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan.

Like this: Like Loading...