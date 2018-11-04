Spree of cold blooded killings in IOK denounced

Indian troops use chemical weapons in IOK: report

Srinagar, November 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned the ongoing spree of cold blooded killings unleashed by the Indian troops in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that trigger-happy Indian forces, laced with unbridled powers under the cover of draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act, were carrying out the genocide of the Kashmiri people at free will. Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that the Indian forces were targeting unarmed civilians. He said the failure of the international community to intervene to protect Kashmiri people had encouraged India as the occupying authority to commit more war crimes against the Kashmiri people. The forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that even mentally unsounded persons like Rayees Ahmad Wani were not safe from the aggression of brutal Indian forces. The forum said that the troops had killed dozens of mentally deranged persons in the occupied territory in the past.

Meanwhile, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of a civilian martyr, Shahid Manzoor Mir, at his native Khudpora village in Shopian district, today. Shahid who was working as a contractor dealing with shattering of houses and other buildings was killed after being dubbed as mujahid along with another youth during a cordon and search operation in the district, last night. However, his family members as well as locals strongly rejected the Indian army’s claim and said that Shahid was a civilian who was killed by the troops without any justification. He was buried amid anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Complete shutdown was observed in Pampore area of Pulwama, on the fourth consecutive day, today, against the killing of a local youth, Mohammad Amin Mir, by Indian troops on Thursday. All shops and other business establishments remained closed while traffic was almost off the roads. Indian forces’ personnel were deployed in strength to prevent anti-India protests. Mohammad Amin Mir along with his associate Mukhtar Ahmad Khan was killed by the troops in Budgam on Thursday.

On the other hand, a Srinagar-based news agency in its report quoting sources said that Indian forces were using chemical weapons in the garb of cordon and search operations carried out in the nook and corner of occupied Kashmir. The report referring to the Thursday’s killing of two youth in Badgam said that the way Mukhtar Ahmed and Muhammad Amin were killed substantiated the claim that chemical weapons were used by the forces.

