Hurriyat leaders denounce unabated bloodshed in IOK

Srinagar: November 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Shopian.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over civilian killings in Shopian and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of contractor and builder, Shahid Mir.

He also denounced the authorities for their stubborn attitude and continued bloodshed and said for last several decades, people in the territory have been are facing war-like situation. People are facing the extreme situations, he said, adding people are facing bullets and pellets at the hands of arrogant Indian forces.

Condemning the use of brute force against the civilians, the APHC chairman said on the pretext of search and cordon operations common people are deliberately targeted and victimized by the men in uniform. People are killed, harassed, tortured and threatened with dire consequences under the garb of these operations, he deplored.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement, denouncing the killing, said people in Kashmir are resisting the aggression because they want a dignified and free life. He said the failure of the international community to protect Kashmiri people encourages India to commit more war crimes against Kashmiris.

He appealed to the world community to exert pressure on India to immediately stop its military aggression against the Kashmiri people and to condemn such acts which are in blatant violation of international human rights and humanitarian law.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Frooq in an extraordinary meeting in Srinagar observed present situation in Kashmir is highly volatile and explosive in nature as Indian forces present at every inch of Kashmir are busy killing, maiming and harassing Kashmiris and there is an atmosphere of fear all around.

The meeting said that all the basic principles of democracy and humanity are trampled in Kashmir through the military might” and every voice that is raised against the injustices is silenced through force.

The participants of the meeting denounced the frequent curbs on the movement of forum chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and termed it political vendetta.

Meanwhile, Tanzeem-e-Islami Azadi Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi during his visits to different parts of the territory condemned the spate of civilian killings by Indian troops. He also paid tributes to Jammu martyrs ahead of the Jammu Martyrs Day.

