Civilian killings in IOK denounced

Srinagar, November 05 (KMS): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over will observe the Jammu Martyrs’ Day, tomorrow, to reaffirm the resolve to continue the martyrs’ mission till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were massacred by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian army and Hindu extremists in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947. APHC leaders in their statements have paid glowing tributes to the Jammu martyrs.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum in their different statements denounced the civilian killings by Indian troops in Shopian and other parts of the territory. Syed Ali Gilani said people are killed, harassed, tortured and threatened with dire consequences by the men in uniform. Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai urged the world community to exert pressure on India to stop its military aggression against the Kashmiri people. The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Jamaat-e-Islami and Democratic Freedom Party in their statements and meetings in Srinagar also denounced the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat comprising Ghulam Mohammad Hurra, Mohammad Ayoub and Mohammad Younus visited the residence of martyred Mohammad Amin Mir at Pampore in Pulwama, today, to express solidarity with his family members. APHC leader Yasmin Raja also visited the victim family.

Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Bakoora area of Ganderbal district, today. The troops cordoned off the area and conducted door-to-door searches.

On the other hand, former India-appointed interlocutor on Kashmir, Radha Kumar, has come out with a new book on Kashmir, titled Paradise at War – A Political History of Kashmir’. Referring to the Indian government, Radha Kumar, among other things, wrote that she had never seen such a government in her life which was so impervious to the concerns of the Kashmiri people. In her book, she advised New Delhi to engage with all stakeholders of the Kashmir dispute. KMS

