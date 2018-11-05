TeH delegation expresses solidarity with Amin Mir’s family

Srinagar: November 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir led by Ghulam Mohammad Hurra visited the house of martyred Mohammad Amin Mir of Pampore in Pulwama and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Ghulam Mohammad Hurra addressing on the occasion said that the unprecedented sacrifices of Kashmiri people for Kashmir cause would not go waste. He said that India could not silence the voice of Kashmiris through use of brute force or by demolishing properties.

He paid tributes to the martyrs and said the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would bring fruit and Kashmir would be liberated from the clutches of India and the mission of martyrs would be taken to its logical conclusion.

The delegation also comprised Mohammad Ayoub and Mohammad Younus.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the civilian killing in Shopian district.

Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, today, visited different areas of Islamabad district in South Kashmir and expressed sympathy with people whose orchards and fruits got damaged due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir valley.

Mukhtar Waza on the occasion expressed grief over the damage to the orchards, especially those where fruits were yet to be plucked.

