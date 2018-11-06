AJK-APHC remembers Jammu martyrs

Islamabad, November 06 (KMS): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (AJK-APHC) held a roundtable in Islamabad, today, to remember the Jammu Martyrs of November 1947.

Paying glowing tributes to the martyrs, the speakers said that in the first week of November in 1947, the Indian forces and Hindu hooligans had massacred the Jammu Muslims under a preplanned conspiracy. They said that the Muslims were killed for their love with Pakistan, adding that the fascist forces started a killing spree in 1947 which was still going on.

The speakers said that the people of Kashmir had given unprecedented sacrifices for securing their right to self-determination which would not go waste. They said that the liberation movement would continue till it reached its logical conclusion.

They said that the supreme sacrifices made by the Muslims of Jammu in 1947 were the biggest human investment of the ongoing freedom struggle. They said that the people of Kashmir could never forget their innocent brothers, sisters and daughters brutally murdered by Indian troops, forces of Maharaja Hari Singh and Hindu fanatics in 1947.

The speakers included Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, AJK Minister, Chaudhry Pervez Ashraf,

Sardar Sagheer Chughtai, Abdul Majeed Malik, Pervez Ahmad Shah, Raja Khadim Hussain, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Ejaz Rehmani, Abdul Hameed Lone, Syed Kifayat Rizvi, Arif Abbasi, Bashir Usmani, Abid Abbasi and others.

At the end of the function, the participant prayed eternal peace for the souls of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq and Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan.

