Firdousi remembers master rasheed parray

Srinagar, November 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Imam and Khateeb of Shah Hamdan Jamia Masjid, Kunzar, Tangmarg, Parray Hassan Firdousi has paid glowing tributes to Master Abdur Rasheed Parray on his 23rd martyrdom anniversary, today.

Master Abdur Rasheed Parray was martyred by Indian troops on this day in 1995 in Lawapora area of Srinagar.

Parray Hassan Firdousi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the sacrifices rendered by Rasheed Parray would always be remembered. He also paid tributes to the two youth martyred by Indian troops in Shopian.

Firdousi also remembered tens of thousands of martyrs, killed by the forces of the-then Maharaja along with gangs of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other Hindu extremists groups in first week of November in 1947 in Jammu.

