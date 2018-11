Srinagar, November 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, five civilians were injured when Indian forces fired pellets on protesters in Kulgam district, Tuesday evening.

Reports said that people were protesting against the civilian killings in the area when forces’ fired pellet on them in Qaimoh town of the district.



Injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where from one of the injured who had suffered pellet injury in his left eye was shifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.

