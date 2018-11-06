Glowing tributes paid to Jammu martyrs

Srinagar, November 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, resistance leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar, Muhammad Ashraf Sehari and Muhammad Yasin Malik have paid glowing tributes to the 1947 martyrs of Jammu saying that their sacrifices would remain unforgettable in the history of Kashmir.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that slaughtering lakhs of Muslims jointly by Dogra forces, Indian army, Hindutwa fascist groups like RSS and Shiv Sena and other communal forces was a brazen and most brutal incident of human history could ever come across. He said, all the areas of Jammu region witnessed the ugliest and most brutal human carnage and all streets and fields of Jammu region were flooded with blood and flesh of Muslims.

The APHC Chairman said that under a deep and well-hatched conspiracy it was announced that those willing to go to Pakistan were advised to assemble in Jammu police lines. He said that Hari Singh and his troops had unleashed a reign of terror and Muslim population was not only traumatized but terrified as well and the announcement to send them to Pakistan served a cool breeze and a great sigh of relief for them.

Syed Ali Gilani said that the people assembled in the said venue along with their families including women and kids. “They were boarded in trucks to be taken to Samba. On reaching halfway near a narrow lane, they were de-boarded, young and beautiful females were taken away and the rest of people including kids were pumped with bullets. These blood thirsty vultures did not stop there but the vandalism and bloodshed continued for months. Reports of loot, arson, gutting down houses unabated killings poured in from every city and town of Jammu province. Females were molested and gang-raped, some of them jumped in river Chinab to save their chastity and honor. Even the daughter of Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas was not speared and was kidnapped,” he said.

The APHC Chairman said that towns of Kathua, Riasi, Udhampur and other adjoining areas were worst hit by these beasts in human skin. In these tiring and tragic movements for these helpless Muslims no helping hand came to their rescue, no balm was applied to their bleeding wounds, he added.

Syed Ali Gilani said since that day our bloodshed is continuing. As the people at the helm of affairs at that time where acting as deaf mute spectators focused only on their personnel and family gains. After a pause of 71 long years the mindset, thinking and the conduct of the perpetrators is reluctant to change, rather their insensitivity and irresponsive attitude has grown multi-fold, he said.

The octogenarian leader said that these fascists and fanatics, with the patronage and facilitation by political faces like RSS, Bajrang Dal and Shiv Sena, time to time exhibiting their power and muscle along with the armory to challenge the humanity in general and Muslims of the area in particular. They try to threaten the local populace and remind them of the old scars of 1947, he added.

The APHC chairman said that at that time these goons were only active in Jammu region but due to traitors they were moving forward to implement their fascist and communal agenda in valley as well. He said that the Kashmiris were suffering the same way and subjected to bullets, pallets, arrests, PSAs, raids etc. but their oppressor along with its henchmen continued to hold to their chairs.

The Chairnam of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in his statement said the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir pays homage to the martyrs of Jammu and their tremendous sacrifice.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai terming November 6, 1947, as the blackest day in the history of Kashmir said, “On this day lakhs of Muslims were massacred in Jammu region by the communal forces patronized by the rulers.“It was on this day when lakhs of Jammu Muslims were driven out of their homes and butchered by communal forces. He said the massacre was carried out to change the demography of the region.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik said the 6th of November 1947 reminds us of the brutal face of fascism and the criminal silence of the international community. He said, “Massacre of Lakhs of Muslims at Jammu on 6th November 1947 is an ugly blot on the face of humanity and the blackest day of our human history. The colonial and fascist mindset that carried out Jammu genocide in 1947 is even today busy in massacring Kashmiri youth without any remorse or regret.” The JKLF chairman said that 6th of November 1947 represents the blackest day of human history when Lakh’s of Jammu Muslims, driven out of their homes, were butchered by communal fascist forces patronized by the then dictator Maharaja and his queen. Jammu massacre in 1947 not only reminds us of the brutal and criminal face of fascism but also the criminal silence of the international community exposing its duplicity and double standards vis a vis humanity. He said that the people who were massacred at Jammu in 1947 stood for the freedom of Jammu Kashmir and against illegal military occupation of India and by killing them brutally, fascist forces changed the demography of Jammu region completely. He said that when all this was happening in Jammu, Kashmiri Muslims stood for the communal harmony as taught by Islam, and despite provocations safeguarded their non-Muslim brethren residing then in Kashmir. The sacrifices of Jammu Muslims for freedom of Jammu Kashmir is a glorious page of our resistance against colonial oppression and no one can ever ignore or put behind these valiant sacrifices, added JKLF chairman.

Meanwhile, the prayer meeting was held at APHC headquarters for the martyrs of Jammu. The meeting was attended by Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Muhammad Yasin Aatai, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Arshad Aziz and Prof Nazir Ahmed.

Like this: Like Loading...