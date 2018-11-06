Indian police arrest over a dozen youth in Doda

Two more Kashmiri students detained in India

Srinagar, November 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested over a dozen a youth in Doda district.

The youth were arrested by the police during house raids in Dhandal and Gurmal-Kastigarh areas of the district.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested two Kashmiri students, Shahid Qayoom (22) and Fazil Bashir (23), studying at an engineering college at Jalandhar in Indian state of Punjab.

In October, Indian police had arrested three Kashmiri students from the hostel of another engineering college in Jalandhar.

Like this: Like Loading...