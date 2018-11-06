Kashmiris observing Jammu Martyrs’ Day today

Srinagar, November 06 (KMS): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing the Jammu Martyrs’ Day, today, to reaffirm the pledge to continue the mission of their martyrs till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

The forces of Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian army and Hindu extremists has massacred hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements have paid glowing tributes to the Jammu martyrs.

