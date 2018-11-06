Mirwaiz denounces Shahid’s abduction, subsequent killing

Srinagar, November 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while strongly condemning the custodial killing of a civilian, Shahid Mansoor Mir, by Indian troops in Shopian has termed the act as cold-blooded murder.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar quoted the family members of martyred Shahid and said that he was abducted by the troops and later killed in custody.

“It is a glaring example of how under the grab of infamous and brutal cordon and search operations, our youth are being killed and targeted on a daily basis,” the Mirwaiz said. He also paid tributes to another martyred youth, Irfan, who was killed by the troops in Gagran area of Shopian.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz expressed grief over the demise of seasoned politician from Azad Kashmir, Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan. In his condolence message, the Mirwaiz said that the deceased would be remembered for his unflinching stand on the Kashmir dispute.

A delegation of Hurriyat leaders comprising Bilal Sidiqui Ahmad Siddiqui, Muhammad Yaseen Atayee, Shakeel Ahmad Butt, Maqbool Maghami, Imtiyaz Hyder and others at Arizal, Badgam, express solidarity with families of martyrs.

Like this: Like Loading...