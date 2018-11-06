Thousand attend Funeral prayers of Shopian martyrs

Srinagar, November 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of two martyred youth at Safanagri and Awneera villages of Shopian district, today.

The youth identified as Muhammad Idrees Sultan and Amir Hussain Rathar were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Safanagri area of the district, early in the morning today. The operation was jointly launched by Indian army and police, yesterday.

Thousands of people from near and far-off areas of the district took part in the last rites of the youth held at Safanagri and Awneera villages of Shopian.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani addressed the mourners over telephone from his residence in Srinagar. The martyr, Mohammad Idrees Sultan was a resident of Safanagri Shopian while Amir Hussain Rathar belonged to Awneera area of the district.

