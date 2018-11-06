Tributes to 1947 martyrs of Jammu

Srinagar, November 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League and People’s Political Party have said that the people of Jammu Kashmir hold dear the cause of the Jammu martyrs and will continue their political struggle for the liberation of their motherland.

The JKPFL in a statement issued in Jammu on the occasion of Jammu Martyrs Day, today, while paying glowing tributes to the great sacrifice of the martyrs, said that the tragic episode of the massacre of Jammu Muslims was certainly brutal and dreadful, when on in the first week of November 1947, about 300,000 innocent and unarmed Muslims were martyred by Hindu terrorist groups in the name of sending them to Pakistan. They along with their children and women were killed while many women were raped and kidnapped, it said.

The stamen said that the tragic episode took place when the Indian army was in the territory and the UN had been founded. It said the massacre of the Muslims of Jammu is a glaring example of human rights violations.

The JKPFL also paid tributes to the martyred youth of Shopian and condemned the killings spree of civilians by Indian troops in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, People’s Political Party (PPP) Chairman, Engineer Hilal Ahmed War, in a statement said November 6, 1947 is a dark day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. “Immediately after India got Independence from British colonial rule, the massacre of Jammu Muslims was carried out to change the demographic character of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...