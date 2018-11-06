TWI condoles Ashraf Dar’s death

Srinagar, November 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat Islami Chief Patron, Syed Hussain, has expressed profound grief over the sudden death of party activist, Muhammad Ashraf Dar alias Irfan, in Muzaffarabad.

Syed Hussain in a statement issued in Srinagar said the deceased had been associated with the ongoing freedom movement against India’s illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a Tehreek-e-Wahdat Islami delegation led by Maqbool Magami visited Kunzar, Tangmarg, the native village of Muhammad Ashraf Dar. Other members of the delegation included Khadim Hussain, Fiaz Badgami, Imtiaz Hussain and Shaheen Abbas.

The party also paid tributes to the two youth martyred by Indian troops in Shopian, today.

