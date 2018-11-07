Gilani, Mirwaiz, Sehrai pay tributes to Shopian youth

Srinagar, November 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, resistance leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai have paid rich tributes to the two youth, Muhammad Idrees Sultan and Aamir Ahmed Rather, martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Safanagri in Shopian district, yesterday.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while telephonically addressing the mourners, who had assembled to attend the last rites of Aamir Ahmed Rather in Awneera area of Shopian, reiterated his pledge to take the ongoing movement to its logical end.

“New Delhi is suffering from arrogance of power and has tried its best to muzzle our voice, but has utterly failed to do so, and no power on earth can deter us from our much cherished goal of right to self-determination,” Gilani said. He said, “The situation in the Valley is worsening with each passing day and that authorities are only relying on their military might to suppress people’s aspirations.”

The Hurriyat forum Chief, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while paying tributes to the martyrs said, “Kashmiri youth are spilling their hot blood on daily basis for the cause of right to self-determination. People are shouldering the coffins of their loved ones almost everyday and continue to remain steadfast towards their goal.” The Mirwaiz said, “People and the resistance leadership are duty bound to safeguard the mission of our youth and it’s high time that people forge unity at all levels so that we achieve the final goal at the earliest.”

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, while paying rich tributes to the martyred youth in a statement said, “The Kashmir people are facing the worst kind of oppression; however, they are determined to take the freedom struggle its logical conclusion. Our movement has gained momentum and our brave hearts are challenging New Delhi and its hegemony.”

He said, “Since past 30 years in particular not a day has passed without the loss of young Kashmiri men, women and children who, found greater dignity in laying their lives for a cause.” He appealed to the UN Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold emergency meeting to discuss the emerging situation in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League led by its General Secretary Muhammad Rafiq Ganai and including party leaders including Sajjad Ayoubi, Manzoor Lelhari, Abdul Rasheed, Hilal Ahmed and Abdul Rasheed Butt visited Safanagri and Awneera Shopian and expressed solidarity with the family members of the martyred youth.

