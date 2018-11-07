India spilling hot blood of Kashmirs on daily basis

Photo-exhibition on Kashmir inaugurated in Brussels

Srinagar, November 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, resistance leaders Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai have paid rich tributes to the two youth, Muhammad Idrees Sultan and Aamir Ahmed Rather, martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Safanagri in Shopian district, yesterday.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar said India, suffering from arrogance of power, has bitterly failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice for freedom. The Hurriyat forum Chief, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said, Kashmiri youth are spilling their hot blood on daily basis for the cause of right to self-determination. The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that the Kashmir people despite facing the worst kind of oppression were challenging India and its hegemony in the occupied territory.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai also thanked the people from Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Nigeria for staging a silent protest against the Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir and for showing spectacular solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren during the yearly Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) from Najaf to Karbala. He said the way millions of people shared pain and raised their voice for Kashmiri people is commendable and it has infused a new life in the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.

Complete shutdown was observed in Safanagri and Awneera areas of Shopian district, today, to mourn the killing of the youth, Muhammad Idrees Sultan and Amir Hussain Rathar. Many people were injured, mostly with pellets when Indian troops used force on protesters in Kaimoh area of Kulgam district. The troops launched a cordon and search operation in Mawer area of Kupwara district, today.

APHC leader, Mir Shahid Saleem, addressing a function in Jammu said that Jammu massacre was reflection of the brutal and criminal face of the fascism and criminal silence of the international community.

Police in its reply submitted before the Human Rights Commission of the occupied territory admitted that the four youth killed by Indian troops after being dubbed mujahideen at Pahnoo in Shopian in March this year were, in fact, local civilians. Human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo had filed the petition.

An exhibition of photographs depicting the atrocities of Indian troops in occupied Kashmir was inaugurated at the European Press Club in Brussels. Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, opened the week-long ‘Kashmir EU Week’ exhibition, which was organised by Kashmir Council Europe. The photographs of the famous French-Belgian photographer Cédric Gerbehaye were also on display in the exhibition.

