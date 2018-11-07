Jammu Muslims were victims of worst ethnic cleansing in 1947: JKPM

Jammu, November 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, recalling the supreme sacrifices made by the Jammu Muslims in 1947 has said that the Muslims of the Jammu region were the worst victims of the ethnic cleansing at the hands of fascist forces supported by Dogra Maharaja.

APHC leader and the Chairman of JKPM, Mir Shahid Saleem, addressing a function in Jammu said that in the first week of November 1947 hundreds of thousands of people were butchered by the forces of hate and communalism. “The Jammu massacre reminds us of the brutal and criminal face of the fascism and criminal silence of the international community over this dreadful holocaust,” he said.

While paying glowing tributes to the Jammu martyrs, Mir Shahid Saleem said that the supreme sacrifices made by the Jammu Muslims were an indispensable part of the ongoing freedom struggle in occupied Kashmir. He said that the best tribute to the Jammu martyrs was to take the ongoing movement to its logical conclusion.

